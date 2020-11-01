Barca draw with 10-man Alaves after Neto howler
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Nov 2020 04:22 AM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2020 04:25 AM BdST
Barcelona goalkeeper Neto made an embarrassing gaffe as his side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Alaves on Saturday, despite playing the final half an hour with an extra man.
Barca fell behind in the 31st minute after a moment of madness from Brazilian keeper Neto, who clumsily allowed a back pass from Gerard Pique to trickle through his legs towards goal, and Luis Rioja nipped in to nudge the ball into the empty net.
Alaves midfielder Jota was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second booking and Antoine Griezmann levelled moments later but while the Catalans kept on pouring forward they failed to take their flurry of late chances.
Barca, who were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid last week, have taken only two points from their last four league games and Ronald Koeman's side sit 12th in the standings with eight points from six matches.
Most Read
- Saudi to reform kafala worker sponsorship system in 2021
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- Narayanganj mosque committee chief arrested over AC blasts
- Dhaka traders sell new potatoes at Tk 150 per kg, old produces cross fixed price levels again
- Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90
- Bangladesh student accused of hurting Islamic sentiments goes missing
- Mirpur zoo reopens Sunday after 8-month shutdown
- Strong earthquake kills 19 people in Turkey and Greek islands
- Bangladesh opens probe into mob lynching of ‘mentally ill’ man accused of blasphemy
- Bangladesh bracing for double whammy of coronavirus and dengue infections in winter