Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19 infection

   

Published: 31 Oct 2020 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2020 03:44 AM BdST

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old has missed one Portugal match and four Juventus games, including their Champions League clash with Barcelona, since he tested positive on Oct. 13.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone a test today," said Juventus in a statement. "The result of the test was negative. The player has therefore recovered after 19 days and is no longer subject to the home isolation regime."

