Barcelona president Bartomeu submits resignation: report
Published: 28 Oct 2020 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2020 01:43 AM BdST
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has submitted his resignation from the club, Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Tuesday.
Bartomeu has been facing growing resentment in the last year due to the club’s worsening finances and the team’s decline on the pitch, which came to a head with their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August.
Bartomeu, who has also been widely criticised after talisman forward Lionel Messi requested a transfer following the Champions League humiliation, was facing a vote of no confidence from the club's 'socios'.
He took over from Sandro Rosell in 2014.
