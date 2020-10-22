Real Madrid left shellshocked by depleted Shakhtar
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Oct 2020 01:55 AM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2020 01:55 AM BdST
Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off a shock 3-2 win away to 13-times winners Real Madrid in their Champions League Group B opener on Wednesday, despite the Ukrainian side missing 10 players due to injuries and COVID-19.
Shakhtar raced into a 3-0 lead after a whirlwind first half with a strike from Brazilian midfielder Tete in the 29th minute, an own goal from Madrid defender Raphael Varane four minutes later and a well-taken effort from Israeli forward Manor Solomon.
Luka Modric pulled one back for Zinedine Zidane's shellshocked side with a brilliant strike from distance early in the second half before substitute Vinicius Jr reduced the deficit to one goal.
La Liga champions Madrid, meanwhile, reflected on a second consecutive home defeat after losing 1-0 at their Alfredo di Stefano stadium to promoted Cadiz on Saturday, further denting their confidence ahead of the 'Clasico' at Barcelona in three days' time.
"In the first half we were not worthy of this competition," said Madrid midfielder Modric.
"It's obvious we need to improve, we lacked confidence today, especially in the first half, but we have to move on, we can't waste any time regretting what has happened."
Shakhtar's Portuguese coach Luis Castro meanwhile had described the numerous positive COVID-19 cases affecting his staff and squad as a "nightmare" but watched on in admiration as his players out-witted and out-ran their more illustrious opponents.
Viktor Korniienko zig-zagged his way through Madrid's defence to lay the ball off for Tete to slot past an outstretched Thibaut Courtois for the opening goal.
Zidane turned to Benzema immediately after the interval and Vinicius soon after and his side finally showed some character and moved to within one goal of levelling the match.
They looked to have found it through Valverde's deflected shot, which trickled into the net but Shakhtar, who had spurned two glorious earlier chances to put the game out of Madrid's reach, were spared.
Most Read
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic
- Bangladesh to promote secondary students to next class without annual exams
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh to renovate airport runways in Jessore, Syedpur and Rajshahi
- Court orders police to take PK Halder into custody on arrival for safe surrender
- Kazi Sanaul Hoq resigns as managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange
- Revamped Bahadur Shah Park brings fresh air relief to concrete jungle
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
- It’s Google’s world. We just live in it
- Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, sparking vaccine fears