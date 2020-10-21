'Weird' PSG lacked intensity in Man Utd defeat
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Oct 2020 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2020 08:35 PM BdST
Paris St Germain's formidable attacking trio normally strike fear into opponents, but in Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United in their Champions League opener there was no collective response when the forwards misfired.
Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe were disappointing and the French champions lacked aggressiveness and intelligence elsewhere to make up for their stars' under-par performances.
"There was no intensity, no aggressiveness, no pressing, no counter pressing. It was weird, I don't know why," lamented coach Thomas Tuchel, whose team looked subdued throughout in a first group stage home defeat in 25 years.
Tuchel replaced Idrissa Gueye by forward Moise Kean at halftime when PSG trailed 1-0 following Bruno Fernandes's penalty, but the decision left a hole in midfield rather than adding creativity to the front line.
Tuchel said Gueye was injured - the third midfielder to be ruled out with a physical problem after Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes - but he waited until the 77th to send another midfielder Rafinha onto the field.
"It was not a tactical problem. There was a problem with the intensity and the attitude," Tuchel said.
Less than two months after reaching the Champions League final, PSG looked ordinary at best. Tuchel had no explanation as Neymar failed to score in four consecutive games in the competition for the first time since 2013.
"I don't know. We had a lot of problems during the first half especially. We had a good preparation, with good games and good training sessions," said Tuchel.
Tuchel, whose contract expires at the end of the season, said he had a bad feeling before kickoff at an empty Parc des Princes.
"The atmosphere in the dressing room before the match was a little bit too quiet," he said. "I had a weird feeling. Usually there's a lot of music, loud music and there it was very quiet."
Most Read
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic
- Bangladesh to promote secondary students to next class without annual exams
- Bangladesh to renovate airport runways in Jessore, Syedpur and Rajshahi
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading
- Revamped Bahadur Shah Park brings fresh air relief to concrete jungle
- It’s Google’s world. We just live in it
- Court orders police to take PK Halder into custody on arrival for safe surrender
- Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, sparking vaccine fears
- Fiancée of Khashoggi, human rights group sue Saudi crown prince in US