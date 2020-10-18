Sterling strike sinks Arsenal as Man City keep it tight
Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2020 01:01 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2020 01:01 AM BdST
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling condemned Arsenal to their second defeat of the season as they enjoyed a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.
Sterling slotted home in the 23rd minute after a Phil Foden shot was parried out by visiting keeper Bernd Leno.
Arsenal created several openings but City's back four, with Ruben Dias partnering Nathan Ake in the centre of defence, looked more solid than in the opening games of the campaign.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's new signing, midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, made his first appearance for the Gunners off the bench with seven minutes remaining.
