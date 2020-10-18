Real Madrid stunned by minnows Cadiz

Honduran forward Anthony Lozano put Cadiz ahead in the 16th minute, darting between Madrid defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to meet a cushioned header from Alvaro Negredo and lifting the ball over keeper Thibaut Courtois into the net.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane made four substitutions at halftime in a bid to turn the game around and brought on Luka Jovic later on, the Serbian striker soon putting the ball in the net but seeing his effort ruled out for a clear offside.

Vinicius Jr missed the target with a free header, while Karim Benzema struck the bar from the edge of the area and Cadiz clung on to claim their first league win over Madrid since 1991.