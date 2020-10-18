Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2020 01:02 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2020 01:02 AM BdST
Champions Liverpool were foiled by VAR as they were held to a 2-2 Premier League derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday after a late effort from Jordan Henderson was ruled out.
Everton remained top of the table on 13 points, three ahead of Liverpool, after an incident-packed end to the 237th Merseyside derby.
The game was locked at 2-2 after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 10th goal of the season in all competitions had brought Everton level in the 81st minute.
But in stoppage time, Thiago Alcantara found Sadio Mane with a clever pass and the Senagalese's low cross was turned in by Henderson, only for VAR to find the narrowest of offsides.
To add to Liverpool's disappointment, they suffered an injury to key defender Virgil van Dijk which forced the Dutchman out of the game in the 11th minute.
Liverpool were humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa just before the international break but they quickly set about putting things right when Mane scored in the third minute, firing home a low cross from Andy Robertson.
Liverpool suffered a blow eight minutes later when defender Van Dijk went down and had to be substituted after a reckless challenge from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.
Everton took advantage of the Dutchman's absence, when, from a corner, Michael Keane rose at the near post to power a header past Adrian.
Liverpool were on top for long stretches and Mohamed Salah restored their lead in the 72nd minute, pouncing on a headed clearance from Yerry Mina and drilling a drive past Pickford for his 100th goal for the club.
But Everton, determined not to lose their unbeaten record, got back on level terms when James Rodriguez sent Lucas Digne down the left and his perfectly floated cross was headed home by the leaping Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison was sent off in the 90th minute after a wild challenge on Thiago Alcantara.
Then came the VAR drama that left Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bemused.
"I've seen the disallowed goal at the end and in the picture I saw it wasn't offside. Can someone explain that to me?" the German said.
- Ronaldo in row with Italian sports minister
- United trigger extension in Pogba's contract
- De Bruyne out, Aguero in training for City
- Robinho leaves Santos after rape verdict controversy
- Bale can thrive at Spurs in creative role: Hoddle
- I’ll play Griezmann where I want: Koeman
- Courtois proving Real’s unlikely talisman
- Argentina beat Bolivia 2-1
Most Read
- Internet, cable TV providers halt decision to enforce blackout
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- Anti-rape march attacked in Feni
- Bangladesh Army promotes officer in coma for seven years
- Senior jurist Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq hospitalised after falling ill
- Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud contracts coronavirus
- US businesswoman says she did have affair with UK PM Johnson
- Online retailers gear up for doorstep delivery as Bangladesh braces for COVID-19 winter wave
- New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election for crushing COVID-19
- Voting is underway in Dhaka, Naogaon polls