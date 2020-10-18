Ibrahimovic's quickfire double gives AC Milan 2-1 derby win
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2020 03:09 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2020 03:09 AM BdST
AC Milan's 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, scored an early brace to secure a 2-1 win over neighbours Inter in the Serie A derby on Saturday.
The Swedish striker put Milan in front after 13 minutes, tapping the ball in from the rebound after his penalty was saved by Samir Handanovic, and then struck again three minutes later from Rafael Leao's cross.
In a breathless first half, Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for inter in the 29th minute, the first Serie A goal Milan have conceded this season. Inter were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute but it was revoked for offside in the build-up.
Milan have won all four games so far and lead the standings with 12 points, while Inter have seven after their first defeat of the season.
More stories
- Cadiz stun Real Madrid
- Sterling strike sinks Arsenal
- VAR foils Liverpool in draw with Everton
- Ronaldo in row with Italian sports minister
- United trigger extension in Pogba's contract
- De Bruyne out, Aguero in training for City
- Robinho leaves Santos after rape verdict controversy
- Bale can thrive at Spurs in creative role: Hoddle
Most Read
- Internet, cable TV providers halt decision to enforce blackout
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- Anti-rape march attacked in Feni
- Bangladesh Army promotes officer in coma for seven years
- Senior jurist Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq hospitalised after falling ill
- US businesswoman says she did have affair with UK PM Johnson
- Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud contracts coronavirus
- New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election for crushing COVID-19
- If he loses election, Trump muses, ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country’
- Online retailers gear up for doorstep delivery as Bangladesh braces for COVID-19 winter wave