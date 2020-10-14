Late goal gives Argentina 2-1 win over Bolivia
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Oct 2020 04:19 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2020 04:19 AM BdST
A late goal from Joaquin Correa helped Argentina come from behind to beat Bolivia 2-1 on Tuesday and maintain their 100% record in the South American World Cup qualifiers.
Bolivia took the lead after 24 minutes when captain Marcelo Martins rose unmarked to head home a cross from the left.
Correa got Argentina’s winner with a sweet left-foot strike 11 minutes from the final whistle as Bolivia suffered another defeat following their 5-0 thrashing away to Brazil last week.
The top four sides in the 10-team South American group qualify directly for the finals at Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.
