Nadal wins 13th French Open to claim record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2020 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2020 10:13 PM BdST
Spain's Rafael Nadal demolished world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the French Open final to claim a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday.
With his record-improving 13th triumph at Roland Garros, world number two Nadal is now tied with Swiss Roger Federer as the player with the most men's singles major titles.
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 11, 2020 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the final. Reuters
Djokovic, who was looking to win his 18th Grand Slam title, rebelled in the third set, breaking back for 3-3, only to drop serve on a double fault in the 11th game before Nadal went on to bag his 100th victory at Roland Garros with an ace.
