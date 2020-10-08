Ronaldo, Renato hit bar as Portugal draw with Spain
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Oct 2020 03:49 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 03:49 AM BdST
Portugal had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Spain in a heavyweight friendly on Wednesday after hammering the crossbar twice and missing a last-gasp open goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit a hat-trick when the two sides met in a thrilling 2018 World Cup group stage game, almost gave the European champions the lead when he sent a shot crashing against the underside of the bar early in the second half.
Midfielder Renato Sanches went even closer moments later with a first-time shot at goal.
He also hit the bottom of the bar before running away to celebrate, only to see the ball bounce on the goalline without crossing it.
Portugal's most glaring chance was still to come though, when Ruben Semedo headed a corner to the far post towards Joao Felix, who got the weakest of touches and somehow missed the target with the goal gaping in front of him.
Some 2,500 fans watched the game from inside Sporting's Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, which was at 5% capacity, the first elite match in Portugal to allow spectators back in since the coronavirus pandemic began to disrupt world football in March.
Spain coach Luis Enrique fielded an experimental starting 11, leaving out captain Sergio Ramos and handing a first international start to 19-year-old central defender Eric Garcia while midfielders Dani Ceballos and Sergio Canales also made rare starts for the national team.
Adama Traore and Jose Campana came off the bench in the second half to make their Spain debuts.
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- Sole survivor? Saudi Arabia doubles down on oil to outlast rivals
- Bangladesh records 1,520 new virus cases in a day, another 35 die
- Bangladesh is ready to battle a second wave of coronavirus, says health minister
- Jail employees face charges after using ‘Baby Shark’ song to punish inmates
- COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end: WHO's Tedros
- A revival: Bangladeshi jute farmers thrilled by record high prices as exports soar 40pc
- Police arrest two more suspects over assault on Noakhali woman
- BTRC taking down Noakhali woman’s assault video as home minister vows action