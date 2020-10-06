Juve sign Fiorentina winger Chiesa in 50 million euro deal
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2020 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 01:13 AM BdST
Serie A champions Juventus signed Federico Chiesa, the outstanding player of smaller rivals Fiorentina, in a 50 million euro ($58.88 million) deal on Monday, hours before the end of the transfer window.
The 22-year-old was raised at Fiorentina and is the son of former player Enrico Chiesa who was in the team which won Fiorentina's last major trophy, the Coppa Italia in 2001.
Chiesa made his professional debut for Fiorentina in 2016 and went on to make 153 appearances, scoring 34 goals, although he has been the subject of transfer speculation for at least two years. He has 19 caps and one goal for Italy.
Juventus said that the deal consisted of a two-season loan, worth 10 million euros, followed by an obligation to buy for a further 40 million, plus up to 10 million more based on "further performance objectives."
Although he was a key player at Fiorentina, Chiesa will have to fight for his place at Juventus who already boast Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi, another former Fiorentina player.
Earlier on Monday, Juventus, chasing a tenth successive Serie A title, loaned Brazilian winger Douglas Costa to Bayern Munich and full back Mattia De Sciglio to Olympique Lyonnais.
Juve's major signing for this season was Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Barcelona. They have also signed Morata from Atletico Madrid and US midfielder Weston McKennie from Schalke 04.
