Kazi Salahuddin reelected president of Bangladesh Football Federation

Chief Election Commissioner Mejbah Uddin Ahmed announced the results on Saturday evening after 135 out of 139 councillors cast their ballot at a Dhaka hotel.

The former footballer Salahuddin bagged 94 votes.

His nearest rival Badal Roy got 40 votes. Badal had pulled himself out of the race, but his name remained on the ballot papers as the withdrawal came after the clearance of the nominations.

The other candidate, Shafiqul Islam Manik, secured only one vote.