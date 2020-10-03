Kazi Salahuddin reelected president of Bangladesh Football Federation
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2020 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 09:11 PM BdST
Kazi Salahuddin has been reelected president of Bangladesh Football Federation for the fourth consecutive term.
Chief Election Commissioner Mejbah Uddin Ahmed announced the results on Saturday evening after 135 out of 139 councillors cast their ballot at a Dhaka hotel.
The former footballer Salahuddin bagged 94 votes.
His nearest rival Badal Roy got 40 votes. Badal had pulled himself out of the race, but his name remained on the ballot papers as the withdrawal came after the clearance of the nominations.
The other candidate, Shafiqul Islam Manik, secured only one vote.
