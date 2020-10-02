Lewandowski wins UEFA Player of the Year award

The Polish forward scored 15 goals on the way to Bayern Munich's sixth Champions League title, hitting the target in every match before the final except a group game against Tottenham Hotspur when he was rested.

He also fired 34 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches and six in five German Cup games, helping Bayern win both competitions. The German champions' manager Hansi Flick won the coach of the year of the award.

Pernille Harder, who played for Wolfsburg last season and is now with Chelsea, won the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second time.