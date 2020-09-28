Messi back in scoring business in dream start for Koeman
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Sep 2020 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 03:14 AM BdST
Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for Barcelona on Sunday, leading them to a resounding 4-0 win at home against Villarreal in a near-perfect La Liga opener for the Catalans under new coach Ronald Koeman.
Teenage forward Ansu Fati was in inspirational form for Barca, combining with Jordi Alba to side-foot home first time into the net in the 15th minute and then striking again four minutes later with another ice-cool finish.
Villarreal defender Pau Torres scored an own goal right at the end of the first half to heap more pain on Unai Emery's side and Barca continued to dominate the game in the second half without managing to add to their hefty advantage.
