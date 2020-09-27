Chelsea recover from three goals down to draw at West Brom
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Sep 2020 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 02:07 AM BdST
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham struck a 93rd-minute equaliser as they battled back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Bromwich Albion in their Premier League clash on Saturday.
An error by Marcos Alonso led to Callum Robinson opening the scoring for West Brom in the fourth minute and the Irish striker made it two when Chelsea's new signing Thiago Silva, who was given the captain's armband, miscontrolled the ball.
Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 3-2 in the 70th minute and it took until stoppage time for Chelsea to find an equaliser when Abraham pounced on a loose ball in the box and slammed it home to snatch a point for Frank Lampard's side.
The 22-year-old striker described his side as a work in progress and said they would continue to improve.
"We need to cut out the mistakes as a team -- not just defensively... so we don't concede. We need to be strong together and keep encouraging one another," Abraham added.
"You can't legislate for pure mistakes, which they were today. Then it gives you a really difficult game to get back into," Lampard told Sky Sports.
"I can laud character, because we showed character and persistence, but we didn't need to if we did things properly in the game," he added.
