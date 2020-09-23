Home > Sport

Atletico's Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Sep 2020 03:05 AM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2020 03:05 AM BdST

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

The Spanish club's statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result on Monday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines.

Earlier this month, Atletico coach Diego Simeone also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Atletico, who finished third in the league last season, begin their new domestic campaign at home to Granada on Sunday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories