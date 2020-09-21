Rusty Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Sep 2020 03:29 AM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2020 03:29 AM BdST
Real Madrid had an underwhelming return to La Liga as they could only draw 0-0 away to Real Sociedad on Sunday in the first game of their title defence.
The champions looked rusty and particularly toothless up front, barely creating any chances of note in either half as Karim Benzema found little support in Brazilian teenage forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.
Benzema missed Real's best chance of the first half when he lost his footing as he rounded goalkeeper Alex Remiro and later saw a goal-bound shot blocked by a dive from Sociedad defender Aritz Elustondo.
Substitute Marvin, 20, could have had a dream Madrid debut when a chance fell his way after coming on but failed to keep his composure. Sociedad's David Silva made his first La Liga appearance in a decade when he came on as a substitute in the second half.
Most Read
- Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil returns to Singapore after work visa troubles in Bangladesh
- Fire breaks out at Banani's Ahmed Tower
- All areas of Bangladesh economy are ‘flying high’ after COVID-19 shock: Mustafa Kamal
- Bangladesh garment owners seek more time to repay pandemic loans
- Education board chairmen to meet on HSC, equivalent exams
- Bangladesh records 26 new virus deaths, caseload nears 350,000
- Hasina alerts Bangladesh to possible winter coronavirus wave
- Bangladesh waives onion import duty to control prices
- Bangladesh takes onion sale online to curb price spirals
- Police clash with protesters at anti-lockdown demonstration in London