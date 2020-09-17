Messi at the double as improved Barca beat Girona in friendly
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Sep 2020 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 01:45 AM BdST
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona eased to a 3-1 victory over Girona in their second pre-season friendly under Ronald Koeman on Wednesday.
Philippe Coutinho struck the crossbar early on before giving Barca the lead midway through the first half, tapping into an empty net after brilliant link play between Messi and new signing Francisco Trincao.
Messi then doubled Barca's advantage later in the half, spinning away from a defender to thump a shot in off the post and score for the first time since threatening to leave the club last month.
Samu Saiz scored for Girona right at the start of the second period but Barca's captain struck again in the 50th minute, also cutting inside to shoot from outside the area but this time benefiting from a heavy deflection.
Koeman made four changes to the lineup that had beaten Gimnastic de Tarragona 3-1 in his first game on Saturday and made nine substitutions midway through the second half, only keeping on defender Ronald Araujo and goalkeeper Neto.
This was a more fluid and exciting display than against Gimnastic, with Messi looking sharper and Portuguese Trincao showing confidence and flair every time he got on the ball.
Teenager Pedri was Barca's liveliest substitute and had three attempts on goal after coming on, forcing Girona keeper Jose Suarez to make two smart saves, while American forward Konrad de la Fuente also impressed.
Barca play promoted La Liga side Elche in their final pre-season game on Saturday before beginning their league campaign the following weekend at home to Villarreal.
Most Read
- Padma Bridge builders object to overpass height flaw in railway link
- Former senior secretary Sohrab Hossain to head PSC
- Bangladesh bolsters efforts to cool runaway onion prices, urges India to lift export ban
- A key embankment weakens as Jamuna River moves west
- Bangladesh reports 21 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in more than a month
- Barguna court set to deliver Refat murder verdict on Sept 30
- DNCC starts drive to remove illegal billboards
- Government transfers Cox's Bazar SP Masud to Rajshahi
- Museum in India celebrating Muslim dynasty gets a Hindu overhaul
- State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19