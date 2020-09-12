Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari executed
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Sep 2020 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 03:39 PM BdST
Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari has been executed after being convicted of stabbing to death a security guard during anti-government protests in 2018, state media said on Saturday.
Afkari was executed "this morning after legal procedures were carried out at the insistence of the parents and the family of the victim," the media quoted the head of the justice department in the southern Fars province as saying.
The case had attracted international outcry.
Afkari had said he was tortured into making a false confession, according to his family and activists, and his attorney says there is no proof of his guilt.
Iran's judiciary has denied the torture claims.
A global union representing 85,000 athletes called on Tuesday for Iran's expulsion from world sport if it executed Afkari.
US President Donald Trump also called on Iran this month not to execute the wrestler.
