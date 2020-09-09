Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Sep 2020 03:09 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 03:09 AM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday.
Portugal's captain scored with a dipping set-piece effort just before halftime to join Ali Daei, who netted 109 times for Iran, on a century of goals.
The 35-year-old was a constant threat to Sweden's back line in the early exchanges, hanging on the shoulder of the last defender before bursting forward to beat the offside trap, but Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen was equal to the task.
That all changed when Gustav Svensson received his second yellow card and was sent packing after a reckless challenge on Joao Moutinho on the edge of his own box just before halftime.
Ronaldo stepped up and smashed a dipping effort beyond the despairing dive of Olsen and just under the crossbar before breaking into a wide smile as he celebrated with his team mates.
Sweden were struggling to contain the visitors and Ronaldo struck again in the 73rd minute with another curling, dipping effort, this time from open play, to leave himself just eight goals short of Daei's international scoring record.
Most Read
- Facebook appoints Sabhanaz Rashid Diya as public policy manager for Bangladesh
- India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- PK Halder seeks court protection to return to Bangladesh, ‘refund embezzled money’
- ‘Kill all you see’: In a first, Myanmar soldiers tell of Rohingya slaughter
- Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested over death of Sushant Singh Rajput
- Power outage in Mymensingh division as national grid substation catches fire
- Police rescue abducted nine-year-old Zinia from Narayanganj
- Bangladesh counts 1,892 new virus cases, deaths rise by 36
- China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine candidate appears safe, slightly weaker in elderly