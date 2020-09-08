France forward Mbappe tests positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Sep 2020 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2020 01:39 AM BdST
France forward Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will miss this week's Nations League international against Croatia, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.
"Given that the result of his COVID-19 test carried out by UEFA on Monday morning showed up as positive, he was removed from the rest of the squad after the results came through following training, and then returned to his home later in the evening," the French football body said on its website.
Mbappe, a star of France's 2018 World Cup victory, scored the winner on Saturday as France beat Sweden 1-0.
The 21-year old is also the latest member of the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) team to test positive for COVID-19, with Brazilian international Neymar also reported by French media as having tested positive for the virus.
France play Croatia at Paris' Stade de France on Tuesday.
