Mbappe magic gives France gritty 1-0 win over Sweden
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Sep 2020 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2020 03:44 AM BdST
A slice of luck and a moment of individual brilliance from Kylian Mbappe gave France a gritty 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League A Group 3 clash on Saturday.
Promoted to the competition's top tier following their group victory last year, the Swedes frustrated the world champions for the opening 40 minutes until Mbappe proved to be the difference.
The 21-year-old striker got a fortunate bounce off a defender's legs as he danced through the right side of the Swedish defence before beating goalkeeper Robin Olsen from a very tight angle at his near post.
With the clock ticking up towards 90 minutes, Sweden winger Emil Forsberg forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris and Marcus Berg thumped a shot that was deflected wide for a corner that the Swedes could not capitalise on as France held firm.
Anthony Martial, who was in the France squad for the first time since March 2018, came on in the second half for Mbappe and was brought down by Victor Lindelof for a late penalty.
However, Antoine Griezmann fired the spot kick over the bar with the final kick of the game.
On Tuesday, Sweden host Portugal, who beat Croatia 4-1 on Saturday, while France take on the Croatians in Paris.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Dozens of worshippers burnt as six ACs explode in Bangladesh mosque
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 21
- 11 dead after multiple ACs explode in Narayanganj mosque
- What happened at Baitus Salat mosque where explosion burnt worshippers
- Abu Osman Chowdhury, sector commander of Bangladesh Liberation War, dies at 84
- Thousands protest in Pakistan over reprinting of Muhammad cartoons in France
- Bangladesh logs 1,950 new virus cases, deaths rise by 35
- Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam tests positive for coronavirus
- As COVID-19 vaccine race heats up, Bangladesh keeps its options open