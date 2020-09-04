Brazil announces equal pay for men's and women's national teams
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Sep 2020 03:24 AM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 03:24 AM BdST
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday that its men's and women's national football teams will receive equal pay and prize money.
"There is no more gender difference, the CBF is treating men and women equally," CBF chief Rogerio Caboclo said in statement.
The CBF said that it had also appointed two women's football coordinators, Duda Luizelli and Aline Pellegrino.
Pay disparity between men's and women's professional football players has been in the spotlight since the United States women's team sued the governing body US Soccer last year alleging gender discrimination in earnings and working conditions.
The team's claims were dismissed by a court in May and a bid to immediately appeal the decision was denied.
Australian soccer's governing body said in November that it had reached agreement with the players' union on a new collective bargaining agreement that "closes the pay gap" between the men's and women's teams.
New Zealand and Norway have also moved to address the pay gap between their male and female players.
The Brazil women's team reached the World Cup final in 2007 and Olympic finals in 2004 and 2008.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Police arrest IT expert Nazmus Saaqeb over alleged international debit card fraud
- Ghoraghat UNO Wahida injured in attack by intruder
- Bangladesh faces criticism for arrests of migrant workers
- Bangladesh appoints M Shahidul Islam its new ambassador to US
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- Critically wounded UNO Wahida hospitalised in Dhaka after home attack
- JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina remanded on 'dual voter' charges
- No agreement between Messi, Barcelona: reports
- BNP chief Khaleda may stay out of prison for 6 more months
- Cattle ship capsizes off Japan with crew and 6,000 cows