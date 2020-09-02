Rakitic leaves Barcelona to rejoin Sevilla
Published: 02 Sep 2020 01:14 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 01:14 AM BdST
Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has rejoined Europa League holders Sevilla on a four-year contract from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee, the Liga team said on Tuesday.
Rakitic enjoyed a trophy-laden six-year spell at Camp Nou during which Barca won four league titles, four Copa del Rey trophies, the Champions League and Club World Cup.
Spanish media reported the 32-year-old, who had one year left on his contract, was not part of new Barca coach Ronald Koeman's plans for next season.
"Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who will return to the club for a second spell after his first spell at the club between January 2011 and June 2014," Sevilla said in a statement.
Rakitic captained Sevilla to Europa league success in 2014.
Barcelona are a team in turmoil following their humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last season, with captain Lionel Messi telling the club he wishes to leave immediately.
Spanish media reported that Koeman has also told Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and French defender Samuel Umtiti they are no longer wanted.
- Djokovic rolls into second round
- Real kick off La Liga campaign at Sociedad
- David Silva contracts COVID-19
- Ctg playgrounds suffer from neglect
- Lyon win their 5th Women's Champions League
- Hamilton sweeps to dominant Belgian win
- Messi contract is valid, says La Liga
- Amid tennis’s swirling storms, Djokovic claims a title
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- China can make India suffer 'severe' military losses: Global Times
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Pranab Mukherjee, India's first Bengali president and a friend of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $39bn for first time
- Bangladesh lifts ban on public movement at night amid pandemic
- Bangladesh bids adieu to CR Dutta, a war hero and dreamer of a secular nation
- ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero, Paul Rusesabagina, is held on terrorism charge
- Bangladesh records 1,950 new virus cases, 35 deaths in daily count
- 'Here we go again’: A second virus wave grips Spain