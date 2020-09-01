Real Sociedad's Silva tests positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Sep 2020 03:57 AM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2020 03:57 AM BdST
Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad said on Monday.
The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.
He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.
Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles.
More stories
- Ctg playgrounds suffer from neglect
- Lyon win their 5th Women's Champions League
- Hamilton sweeps to dominant Belgian win
- Messi contract is valid, says La Liga
- Amid tennis’s swirling storms, Djokovic claims a title
- Messi skips Barca virus test
- Arsenal beat Liverpool to lift FA Community Shield
- Messi will not attend Barca training on Monday
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Air ticket crisis leaves Bangladeshis stranded as pandemic clips flights
- Pranab Mukherjee, a ‘colossus’ in public life, dies after developing lung infection
- JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina faces ‘dual voter’ charges
- Mortal remains of war hero CR Dutta arrive in Dhaka
- Big Oil is in trouble. Its plan: Flood Africa with plastic
- Bangladesh logs 33 virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 2,174
- Bangladesh in line to get Oxford University's vaccine candidate: minister
- Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite
- Chattogram playgrounds, once launchpad for national players, are left in utter neglect