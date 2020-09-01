Champions Real Madrid kick off La Liga title defence at Real Sociedad
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Sep 2020 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2020 06:19 PM BdST
Spanish champions Real Madrid begin the defence of their La Liga title away at Real Sociedad on Sept. 20 and play Barcelona in the season’s first classico just over one month later, Monday’s draw for this season’s fixtures revealed.
Real play at Sociedad one week after the scheduled kick off of the new campaign because teams that participated in the last stages of the Champions League and Europa League have been given additional time off.
The new La Liga season kicks off on Sept. 11 but Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla do not begin their fixtures until a fortnight later.
Atletico host Granada, Barcelona’s first game under new coach Ronald Koeman will be at home to Villarreal while Europa League winners Sevilla travel to newly-promoted Cadiz.
Real Madrid and Barca will play each other at Camp Nou on Oct. 25 with the return game in Madrid in April.
The champions' derby with Atletico is set for Dec. 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu and March 7 at the Wanda Metropolitano.
