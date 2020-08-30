Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Aug 2020 01:54 AM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 01:54 AM BdST
Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.
Gunners captain and match goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blasted home the final penalty of the afternoon to complete the north London side's second win over the league champions in the space of six weeks following a shortened summer break.
"We are improving. There is still work to do but I'm really happy and it's an exciting time to be an Arsenal player," Aubameyang told BT Sport after the match. It was the Gunners' second trophy within a month following the side's FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Aug. 1.
The game was a very even and at times rather slow affair, with Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk having an early strike ruled out offside before Arsenal's opener, a well-worked move to break out of the champions' high press.
The Liverpool attack appeared disjointed by contrast. While they pushed Arsenal right back up the field for long stretches in the first half, they were unable to put together a single shot on goal.
Liverpool's Japanese substitute Takumi Minamino levelled the tie in the 73rd minute with a shot from close range, picking up his first goal in 15 appearances since arriving on Merseyside in January.
"If we'd scored earlier that would have helped ... We had our big moments, which we didn't finish off, so that's the result," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters after the match.
Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and David Luiz all scored for the Gunners before Aubameyang stroked his shot past Alisson to seal the victory for the Londoners.
When asked about whether he will renew his contract with Arsenal which currently expires next summer, Aubameyang - their leading scorer for the last two seasons - remained enigmatic: "We're going to see in these days. Today we take the trophy, that's it."
Gunners manager Mikel Arteta sounded more positive to reporters after the match about both Aubameyang's contract and the team as a whole, saying: "I try to do my job which is convince him he's at the right place. I'm very positive he is going to sign."
"It's not a one-off when we beat the teams we have in the last two months consistently," he said, though he added: "We have aspects in our game we have to improve."
- Arsenal beat Liverpool to lift FA Community Shield
- Messi will not attend Barca training on Monday
- The true cost of Messi’s independence declaration
- Tour de France puts on a brave face
- No chance of Liverpool signing Messi: Klopp
- The Bryan brothers go out as they played: Together
- Barca need Messi, says new technical secretary
- Argentines hoping for Messi-Guardiola reunion
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic
- Bangladeshi woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait apartment
- 'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- Journalist and author Rahat Khan dies at 80
- Bangladesh counts 2,131 new virus cases, deaths top 4,200
- Public transports to readjust fares to usual rates from Sep 1: Quader
- Parents of primary school students worried about annual exams amid pandemic
- Boeing finds flaws in fuselage of some Dreamliners; 8 aircraft affected
- Sarah Palin’s suit against New York Times will go to trial, judge rules