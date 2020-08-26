Wolfsburg ride luck to beat Barca and reach Women's Champions League final
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Aug 2020 08:39 AM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2020 08:39 AM BdST
Wolfsburg ground out a 1-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday to reach the Women's Champions League final for a fifth time.
Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo put the Germans ahead against the run of the play in the 58th minute, firing in from close range as Barca, beaten finalists last year, failed to clear the danger.
Barca had 16 attempts on goal but only once managed to test Wolfsburg keeper Friederike Abt, who saved a header from Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala in the first half which appeared to deflect off the hand of Wolfsburg defender Kathrin Hendrich, but the Spanish side's appeals for a penalty were ignored.
Oshoala headed narrowly over the bar soon after Rolfo's goal while Spain internationals Mariona Caldentey and Jennifer Hermoso also missed the target.
Wolfsburg saw the game out to book their place in the final on Aug. 30 against either holders Olympique Lyonnais or Paris St Germain, who meet on Wednesday.
- Messi tells Barca he wants to leave
- Speculation grows over Suarez’s future at Barca
- Bolt tests positive for COVID-19
- Champions League: A victory for tradition and team
- Bayern’s ‘brutal’ mental strength brings them glory
- Paris police attacked after PSG defeat
- Bayern Munich win Champions League
- Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- Bangladesh war hero CR Dutta dies at 93
- Barca in new turmoil after Messi tells club he wants to leave
- Bangladesh suspends primary education completion exams in pandemic
- Government publishes phase-1 college admission results, picks over 1.27m students
- Internet explodes as thousands ask why questions about ACC case are ignored
- Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple
- Bangladesh's virus death toll surges past 4,000, cases approach 300,000
- Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for southeast Asia, eastern Med: WHO
- Daughter of NZ mosque victim tells gunman: consider 'beauty of diversity' while in prison