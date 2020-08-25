Fastest man alive tests positive for coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 02:48 PM BdST
World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free.
Jamaica's health ministry confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results.
"Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy," Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself while lying in bed. It was posted with the caption "Stay safe my ppl".
The only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) said he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Bolt said he took the test on Saturday, the day after he celebrated his birthday at a bash where partygoers danced to the hit "Lockdown" by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.
"Best birthday ever," Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his daughter, Olympia, who was born in May.
Fans wished Bolt a speedy recovery on social media - "drink up your ginger tea," one wrote - although some accused him of carelessness.
Daily confirmed cases in Jamaica have surged to more than 60 per day over the past four days from less than 10 just a few weeks ago. Jamaica now has 1,612 confirmed cases, with 622 active cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.
Officials put the uptick in cases down to the reopening of international borders as well as celebrations over a long weekend in August marking Independence Day and Emancipation Day.
They also put the blame at the feet of people who refuse to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The pickup has raised concerns over national elections that Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for in September, six months ahead of schedule.
Holness on Sunday suspended all his campaigning activities, including motorcades, home visits and rallies, and asked other parties to do the same.
Authorities have also delayed the reopening of schools for one month and citizens are under a national curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Bolt tests positive for COVID-19
- Champions League: A victory for tradition and team
- Bayern’s ‘brutal’ mental strength brings them glory
- Paris police attacked after PSG defeat
- Bayern Munich win Champions League
- Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage
- Champions League final goalless at halftime
- What you need to know about PSG vs. Bayern
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- First documented coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong
- Bangladesh plans to open antigen tests for COVID-19
- Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter
- Former BAEC chairman Dilip Kumar Saha dies from COVID-19
- Internet explodes as thousands ask why questions about ACC case are ignored
- Bangladesh war hero CR Dutta dies at 93
- Bangladesh to lift Rohingya internet ban as anniversary nears
- Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages
- Daughter of NZ mosque victim tells gunman: consider 'beauty of diversity' while in prison