Paris police attacked, 158 arrested after PSG defeat
Published: 24 Aug 2020 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2020 10:33 PM BdST
Paris police were attacked, shops in the French capital were vandalised and 158 people were arrested after Paris Saint Germain’s loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League soccer final, the interior minister and police said on Monday.
“The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.
The Paris police department said 158 people had been arrested for suspected theft or vandalism, with much of the trouble occurring around the Champs Elysees avenue where many fans had gathered for the game.
Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint Germain (PSG) 1-0 in the final in Lisbon.
PSG fans had already been involved in clashes in Paris with the police earlier on Sunday. Some supporters threw projectiles at police vehicles outside PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium and had to be dispersed with tear gas.
The Paris police added that as a result of the trouble, it would be closing down bars in the area around the Parc des Princes stadium from Monday afternoon through to Tuesday morning.
