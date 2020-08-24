Champions League final goalless at halftime
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Aug 2020 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2020 02:02 AM BdST
Bayern Munich were drawing 0-0 with Paris St Germain at halftime in the Champions League final on Sunday after an absorbing first period in which the French side looked more threatening but both teams came close to scoring.
Kylian Mbappe missed a glorious chance to give PSG the lead on the stroke of halftime but shot straight at Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer, who had made a superb double save to thwart Neymar earlier on.
At the other end, Bayern's top scorer Robert Lewandowski fired against the post and then headed straight at keeper Keylor Navas, while the Germans lost defender Jerome Boateng to injury, with Niklas Suele replacing him.

