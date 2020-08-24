Champions League final goalless at halftime

Kylian Mbappe missed a glorious chance to give PSG the lead on the stroke of halftime but shot straight at Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer, who had made a superb double save to thwart Neymar earlier on.

At the other end, Bayern's top scorer Robert Lewandowski fired against the post and then headed straight at keeper Keylor Navas, while the Germans lost defender Jerome Boateng to injury, with Niklas Suele replacing him.