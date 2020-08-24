Home > Sport

Bayern's Coman in for Perisic, Navas back for PSG

Published: 24 Aug 2020 12:31 AM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2020 12:52 AM BdST

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has opted for French midfielder Kingsley Coman instead of Ivan Perisic on the left flank for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain.

Paris-born Coman, who began his career in PSG's youth teams before joining Juventus, should bring extra speed to the flank.

Jerome Boateng is fit to start in the Bayern central defence, having recovered from a knock picked up in the semi-final win over Olympique Lyonnais.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas returns to the starting lineup having recovered from injury but midfielder Marco Verratti has to settle for a place on the bench.

Teams:

Paris St Germain (4-3-3): 1-Keylor Navas; 4-Thilo Kehrer, 3-Presnel Kimpembe, 2-Thiago Silva, 14-Juan Bernat; 21-Ander Herrera, 5-Marquinhos, 8-Leandro Paredes; 11-Angel Di Maria, 7-Kylian Mbappe, 10-Neymar.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): 1-Manuel Neuer; 32-Joshua Kimmich, 17-Jerome Boateng, 27-David Alaba, 19-Alphonso Davies; 18-Leon Goretzka, 6-Thiago Alcantara; 22-Serge Gnabry, 25-Thomas Muller, 29-Kingsley Coman; 9-Robert Lewandowski.

