Lyon and PSG through to semi-finals in Women's Champions League
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Aug 2020 03:55 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2020 03:55 AM BdST
Holders Olympique Lyonnais edged out Bayern Munich 2-1 in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final in Bilbao on Saturday to set up an all-French clash in the semis against Paris St Germain, who beat Arsenal by the same scoreline in San Sebastian.
England striker Nikita Parris put Lyon, who have won the last four Champions League titles, ahead in the 41st minute with Amel Majri adding a second goal 14 minutes into the second half and though Carolin Simon pulled one back for Bayern, Lyon held on to win.
Danish forward Signe Bruun came off the bench to grab the winner for beaten 2017 finalists PSG in the 77th minute after Arsenal's Beth Mead had cancelled out Marie-Antoinette Katoto's first-half opener.
The two French sides will meet on Wednesday in Bilbao, while Barcelona take on VfL Wolfsburg in the other semi-final in San Sebastian on Tuesday.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sculptor Mrinal Haque, known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, dies at 62
- Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
- Six dead after bus ploughs into car in Mymensingh
- Expert advice to beat back COVID-19 goes ‘unheeded’ in Bangladesh
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Bangladesh reports 2,265 new virus cases, deaths cross 3,900
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Major Sinha’s killing took only one and a half minutes: RAB
- India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3m
- Xi declares war on food waste, and China races to tighten its belt