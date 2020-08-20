Gnabry double sends Bayern past Lyon into Champions League final
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Aug 2020 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 03:03 AM BdST
Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry scored twice in 15 minutes as the German champions beat Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final and remain on course for a treble-winning season.
The Bavarians, who won the domestic league and Cup double and are unbeaten in all competitions in 2020, will now face Paris St Germain at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz on Sunday after the French champions booked their spot on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig.
Lyon, who had stunned heavyweights Juventus and Manchester City in the previous rounds, had the better chances in a lively start and also hit the post with Karl Toko Ekambi in the 17th minute.
But it was Bayern who scored first a minute later with their first real chance and Gnabry's sensational solo run and left-footed finish.
The Germany winger then bagged his ninth goal in nine Champions League games, firing in on the rebound from close range after a goalmouth scramble in the 33rd.
Bayern were far less dominant than in their 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the quarter-finals last week, and Lyon wasted spurned more chances to get back in the game, but the Germans scored again with Robert Lewandowski's 88th minute header.
