Barcelona name Planes as new technical secretary

Published: 19 Aug 2020 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 05:47 PM BdST

Barcelona have announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ramon Planes is the club's new technical secretary, a day after Eric Abidal parted ways with the Catalans.

Planes will be tasked with overseeing the club's transfers and in particular managing a huge squad overhaul alongside incoming coach Ronald Koeman in the wake of last week's 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Planes has worked as a sporting director at a host of Spanish clubs including Espanyol, Alaves and Getafe plus one year in a similar role at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

