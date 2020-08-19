Barcelona name Planes as new technical secretary
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Aug 2020 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 05:47 PM BdST
Barcelona have announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ramon Planes is the club's new technical secretary, a day after Eric Abidal parted ways with the Catalans.
Planes will be tasked with overseeing the club's transfers and in particular managing a huge squad overhaul alongside incoming coach Ronald Koeman in the wake of last week's 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Planes has worked as a sporting director at a host of Spanish clubs including Espanyol, Alaves and Getafe plus one year in a similar role at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
- Millions in India face eviction amid coronavirus recovery push
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- A saving grace: pandemic hits finances but drives sales of savings certificates
- Driver arrested, microbus seized over fatal hit-and-run of mountaineer Reshma in Dhaka
- Di Maria leads PSG past Leipzig to first ever Champions League final
- BFIU freezes bank accounts of OC Pradip and 7 others in Sinha killing
- COVID-19 travel curbs leash Bangladeshi dreams of overseas studies