Barcelona's Umtiti, out of Champions League trip, tests positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2020 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 01:12 AM BdST
Barcelona said France defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for COVID-19, although the result will not affect their Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich on Friday as he is injured and not with the squad.
Umtiti is the second Barca player to give a positive test for COVID-19 in the last week after his fellow French defender Jean-Clair Todibo was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday when reporting back for pre-season training.
Barca said in a statement that World Cup winner Umtiti was asymptomatic, in good health and was currently isolating in his home, adding that people who had recently been in close contact with him would also receive a test.
The Catalans face Bayern on Friday in the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament in Lisbon looking to book a place in the last four.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- India appoints Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- BPSA alleges attempts to pit police against army over Sinha killing
- OPPO kicks off Reno4 sales in Bangladesh
- Artist Murtaza Bashir hospitalised in Dhaka
- Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma, say doctors
- Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine
- Liberation War film ‘Operation Jackpot’ may get the go-ahead
- Bangladesh seeks explosives data as Beirut blast raises alarm