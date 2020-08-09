Bayern crush Chelsea to move into Champions League last eight
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2020 03:18 AM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2020 03:18 AM BdST
Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Bayern Munich cruised past Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 aggregate victory and remain on course for a treble of titles.
The Bavarians, who won the domestic league and Cup double, quickly killed off the tie with a ninth minute Lewandowski penalty, after having won 3-0 in London in the first leg in February.
Bayern will be on an 18-game winning streak across all competitions as they head into next week's Final Eight tournament in Lisbon.
Polish striker Lewandowski, with 53 goals in 44 matches in all competitions this season, turned provider to set up Ivan Perisic in the 24th minute as the hosts showed no lack of fitness despite a five-week gap since their last competitive game.
Chelsea, who conceded seven goals in a two-legged European tie for the first time, got onto the scoresheet with Tammy Abraham's tap-in from a Manuel Neuer pass a minute before the break.
Bayern substitute Corentin Tolisso restored their two-goal lead in the 76th and Lewandowski headed in his second eight minutes later to make it 13 goals in the Champions League this season.
- Juve sack Sarri after Champions League exit
- ‘When you say badminton, you say Indonesia’
- Man City eliminate Real to reach quarter-finals
- Lyon knock out Juve despite Ronaldo brace
- Casillas retires from football
- FIFA condemns criminal proceedings against Infantino
- Globally gymnasts push back on abuse culture
- Hamilton wins record 7th British GP on 3 wheels
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets
- Hasina wrote to Trump to get Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury back: Momen
- Bangladesh bringing high-speed internet to remote islands via Bangabandhu Satellite
- Terrorists open fire during cricket match in Pakistan
- Air India repatriation flight crash-lands, at least 17 killed
- Bangladesh reports 2,611 new virus cases, deaths rise by 32
- OC Pradip, Inspector Liakat among seven policemen suspended over Sinha killing
- Six dead after bus ploughs into passenger van in Chuadanga
- Fauci warns COVID-19 vaccine may be only partially effective, public health measures still needed
- Pandemic pushes Bangladesh small businesses to the brink