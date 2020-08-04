Spanish World Cup winner Casillas retires from football
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2020 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2020 07:28 PM BdST
Spain's World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39.
The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July after his contract with the Portuguese club expired, reports Reuters.
"The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not where it takes you, because that comes with work and effort alone, and I think I can say, without hesitation, that the path I have taken is the one I dreamt about #Thanks," Casillas said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Casillas had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019.
He broke through at Real Madrid as a teenager and went on to make 725 appearances for Los Blancos, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.
He left for Porto in 2015, making over 150 appearances for the Portuguese club and winning two more league titles to add to his trophy cabinet.
The goalkeeper also enjoyed great success with Spain, winning two European Championships and one World Cup as La Roja dominated the international game between 2008 and 2012.
- FIFA condemns criminal proceedings against Infantino
- Globally gymnasts push back on abuse culture
- Hamilton wins record 7th British GP on 3 wheels
- Arsenal lift 14th FA Cup trophy
- Swiss launch criminal probe of Infantino
- Ronaldo’s Golden Boot hopes fade
- Atalanta close in on 100 goals
- Real Madrid forward Diaz catches COVID-19
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Dhaka
- Fate of Shahid as Bangladesh MP hangs in the balance
- Bangladesh receives record $2.6bn remittances in July amid pandemic
- Bay of Bengal low triggers mild heat wave sweeping Bangladesh
- Prominent Muslims to grace Hindu temple ceremony on contested India site
- There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns
- Govt appoints administrator to Chattogram City Corporation amid election delay
- Bangladesh records 50 virus deaths, 1,918 cases in daily count
- Poor internet connectivity, low-tech devices mar virtual learning