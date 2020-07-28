Home > Sport

Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, says club

  >>  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jul 2020 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 06:32 PM BdST

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.

Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.

Real, who trail Manchester City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the pandemic suspended the competition in March, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on Aug. 8 at the Etihad.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.