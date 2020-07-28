Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, says club
Published: 28 Jul 2020 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 06:32 PM BdST
Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.
Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.
Real, who trail Manchester City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the pandemic suspended the competition in March, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on Aug. 8 at the Etihad.
