PSG's Mbappe to miss Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jul 2020 03:18 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 03:19 AM BdST
Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury in Friday's French Cup final win over St Etienne, the Ligue 1 champions said on Monday.
It means Mbappe will miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final against Italian side Atalanta in Lisbon on Aug. 12.
"The results of today's scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks," PSG said in a statement.
A rough tackle from Loic Perrin saw the St Etienne defender catch Mbappe on the ankle and the 21-year-old collapsed on the pitch in pain before being substituted.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- MP Israfil Alam dies at 54 after initial recovery from COVID-19
- Bangladesh stops ex-minister Shajahan’s daughter flying to London over fake COVID-19 pass
- Chinese firm proposes $300m investment in Bangabandhu Industrial City
- Bangladesh medical student dies of COVID-19 after her newborn baby’s death
- Govt transfers 28 DGHS officials amid coronavirus epidemic
- Cattle traders pin hopes on biggest annual sales. Customers remain far apart on prices
- Thailand arrests three Bangladeshis for ‘illegal border crossing’
- Your coronavirus antibodies are disappearing. Should you care?
- Bangladesh aims to preserve nature that bounced back amid pandemic
- Garment workers to graduates: Bangladeshi women aim to shake up textile sector