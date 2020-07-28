Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jul 2020 03:20 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 03:20 AM BdST
Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year on Monday after guiding the Merseyside club to their first top-flight title in 30 years.
Klopp's Liverpool side won the Premier League title with seven games to spare and they finished the season 18 points clear at the top of the table.
The German coach pipped Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and last year's winner Chris Wilder of Sheffield United to the Alex Ferguson Trophy -- named after the former Manchester United manager.
"I'm absolutely delighted to be named the winner ... for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, named after a man that I admire so much," Klopp said.
"Everything we have accomplished at Liverpool this year couldn't have been done without the superb input of my coaching staff; they make us a really special bunch of football brains.
"I love to work with my coaches, my players and everyone at LFC and, of course, I am thankful for the support from all our wonderful Liverpool fans."
Bielsa landed the Championship award after guiding his side to the title and a return to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.
Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes was named Women's Super League manager of the year after helping the club to a league and League Cup double.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- MP Israfil Alam dies at 54 after initial recovery from COVID-19
- Bangladesh stops ex-minister Shajahan’s daughter flying to London over fake COVID-19 pass
- Chinese firm proposes $300m investment in Bangabandhu Industrial City
- Bangladesh medical student dies of COVID-19 after her newborn baby’s death
- Govt transfers 28 DGHS officials amid coronavirus epidemic
- Cattle traders pin hopes on biggest annual sales. Customers remain far apart on prices
- Thailand arrests three Bangladeshis for ‘illegal border crossing’
- Your coronavirus antibodies are disappearing. Should you care?
- Bangladesh aims to preserve nature that bounced back amid pandemic
- Garment workers to graduates: Bangladeshi women aim to shake up textile sector