Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar league restart
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jul 2020 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2020 01:49 AM BdST
Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.
Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he will self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement. "David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves.
"A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear.
"When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work."
The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Al-Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al-Khor on Saturday with five rounds remaining.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi man who appeared in Al Jazeera documentary
- Bangladesh arrests ruling party-linked supplier over fake N95 mask scam
- A Saudi spy chief hid abroad. With appeals and threats, MBS tried to bring him back
- Former BCL leader Sharmin Jahan remanded for three days over mask scam
- TV talk-shows elevated Shahed to dizzying heights. Now embarrassed journalists deride him
- Flood-fuelled rivers eat up two multi-storey schools in Bangladesh
- Government alone isn’t responsible for corruption, says new DG of health
- Ex-CMSD director Shahidullah dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh gold prices reach record high amid pandemic
- US reopens Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury’s asylum case after 15 years