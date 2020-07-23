Liverpool beat Chelsea in eight-goal thriller
Published: 23 Jul 2020 03:29 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 03:29 AM BdST
Champions Liverpool geared up to lift the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea in a goal feast at Anfield on Wednesday to ensure they went an entire Premier League season unbeaten at home.
Naby Keita opened the scoring with a thunderous effort, Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a curling free kick and they added another through Georginio Wijnaldum's half-volley from close range, before Olivier Giroud pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.
The result means Liverpool won 18 of their 19 league games at home in the campaign, with the only blemish being their 1-1 draw with Burnley earlier this month. They moved onto 96 points, one shy of the club record they set when finishing runners-up last season.
