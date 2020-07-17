Home > Sport

Real Madrid seal Spanish title

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Benzema fired through the legs of goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid in front after 29 minutes and then converted a penalty in the 77th before Villarreal's Vicente Iborra pulled a goal back late on.

