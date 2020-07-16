Jittery Juventus draw 3-3 with Sassuolo
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jul 2020 08:43 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 08:43 AM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo's run of scoring in six league games ended as jittery Juventus were held to a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday which cost them the chance to go nine points clear at the top of Serie A.
Having taken just two points from their last three games, Juventus are on 77 points, seven ahead of Atalanta, who thumped Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday, with five games remaining.
Juventus got off to a fast start when Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain scored in the opening 12 minutes, but Filip Djuricic's goal in the 29th minute signalled the start of a spirited fightback by the home side.
Goals from Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo put Sassuolo 3-2 up early in the second half but Alex Sandro produced a bullet header in the 64th minute to secure a point for Juve, who are chasing their ninth league title in a row.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- Bangladesh to shut goods vehicles for 9 days during Eid
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka after arrest in Satkhira over COVD-19 test scam
- Regent’s Shahed reveals ‘a lot of information’ to RAB
- Early-stage trial data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due Monday: Lancet
- RAB raids Uttara house with links to Shahed
- Bangladesh reports 3,533 virus cases, 33 deaths in daily count
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number