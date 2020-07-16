Jittery Juventus draw 3-3 with Sassuolo

Having taken just two points from their last three games, Juventus are on 77 points, seven ahead of Atalanta, who thumped Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday, with five games remaining.

Juventus got off to a fast start when Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain scored in the opening 12 minutes, but Filip Djuricic's goal in the 29th minute signalled the start of a spirited fightback by the home side.

Goals from Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo put Sassuolo 3-2 up early in the second half but Alex Sandro produced a bullet header in the 64th minute to secure a point for Juve, who are chasing their ninth league title in a row.