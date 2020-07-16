Berbatov advises Bale to leave Real Madrid
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jul 2020 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 06:55 PM BdST
Former Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Gareth Bale's time with Real Madrid is up after his disrespectful behaviour during his team's 2-0 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.
The Welshman infuriated Real fans as he joked about falling asleep with a protective face mask over his eyes while watching the game in Madrid from the stands.
"Gareth Bale is in the headlines again for pretending to sleep in the stands when he found out he was going to be an unused substitute," Berbatov told Betfair.
"When I saw it I couldn't believe it. I watched him put his mask over his eyes and pretend to be asleep. I cannot support that. It is unprofessional and disrespectful to Real Madrid.
"Madrid need to find a solution to the Bale saga. It's not good for Bale or the team."
Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Berbatov thinks Bale, who joined Real from Spurs in 2013, should move on.
"The only solution is for Bale to leave Real Madrid," he said. "If I was a Real Madrid fan and saw a player disrespecting the team like that, it would be too much.
"Bale should be asking for a solution, even if it is a loan move. It was a show of power, it was if he was saying: 'Play me or I'll do whatever I want.' That doesn't sit right with me."
