Barca's Griezmann injured, likely to miss title run-in
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 05:36 PM BdST
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is set to miss his side's final two La Liga games after sustaining a thigh injury during Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.
Griezmann, who has had an underwhelming season since an 120-million-euro move from Atletico Madrid last year, came off at halftime and a statement from Barca on Sunday said he had injured his right thigh.
The club did not say how long the France striker would be out for although newspaper Sport said he would be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of Thursday's home game against Osasuna and their final match, away to Alaves, next Sunday.
The win over Valladolid kept Barca in the title race, although leaders Real can extend their lead at the top back to four points if they beat Granada on Sunday.
- Sloppy Barca stay on Real’s heel
- Jack Charlton dies at 85
- Factbox: England WC winner Charlton
- ‘CL absence won’t cause Man Utd panic’
- Real notch eighth straight win
- Marcelo to miss remainder of league season
- Mourinho confident he can bring Spurs silverware
- ‘VAR must avoid wrong idea of solidarity with refs’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kuwait detains army officer accused of taking bribe from Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- DGHS says Regent Hospital deal was dictated by ‘high-ups’
- Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan and his son test positive for COVID-19
- Ministers buy Eid cattle from online marketplace in pandemic
- Foreign ministry ‘regrets’ Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients ignoring rules in Italy
- How money propelled Shahid, wife Salina to parliament
- Wife says not all news about Regent Hospital’s Shahed is correct
- India's Biocon secures approval to use drug on coronavirus patients
- RAB seizes Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed’s passport