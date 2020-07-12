Home > Sport

Barca's Griezmann injured, likely to miss title run-in

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jul 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 05:36 PM BdST

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is set to miss his side's final two La Liga games after sustaining a thigh injury during Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Griezmann, who has had an underwhelming season since an 120-million-euro move from Atletico Madrid last year, came off at halftime and a statement from Barca on Sunday said he had injured his right thigh.

The club did not say how long the France striker would be out for although newspaper Sport said he would be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of Thursday's home game against Osasuna and their final match, away to Alaves, next Sunday.

The win over Valladolid kept Barca in the title race, although leaders Real can extend their lead at the top back to four points if they beat Granada on Sunday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.