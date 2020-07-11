Factbox: England World Cup winner Jack Charlton
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2020 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2020 04:12 PM BdST
Jack Charlton, a football World Cup winner with England and former Ireland boss, has died aged 85.
Related Stories
* Born: May 8, 1935 in Ashington
* Died: July 10, 2020 in Northumberland
* Senior playing career: 1952-1973
* Teams: Leeds United, England
* Position: Centre back
* Teams managed: Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United, Ireland
* A tough tackling defender, he spent his entire club career at Leeds after graduating from their academy and made a record 773 appearances for them, scoring 96 goals.
* Won his first England cap against Scotland in 1965 and played 35 times for the national team, scoring six goals.
MAJOR HONOURS AS A PLAYER
* With Leeds United:
Football League First Division (1968-69)
Football League Second Division (1963-64)
FA Cup (1971-72)
League Cup (1967-68)
Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967–68, 1970–71)
* With England:
World Cup (1966)
British Home Championship (1964–65, 1965–66, 1967–68, 1968–69)
* Individual:
Football Writers' Association Player of the Year (1967)
MAJOR HONOURS AS A MANAGER
* With Middlesbrough:
Football League Second Division (1973–74)
Anglo-Scottish Cup (1975–76)
* With Sheffield Wednesday:
Football League Third Division third-place promotion (1979–80)
- Real notch eighth straight win
- Marcelo to miss remainder of league season
- Mourinho confident he can bring Spurs silverware
- ‘VAR must avoid wrong idea of solidarity with refs’
- Barcelona or Napoli ‘await’ Bayern
- Govt mulls resuming sports following health rules
- Experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic
- Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test: Zidane
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Wife says not all news about Regent Hospital’s Shahed is correct
- Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77
- Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in 'fitting end' to marriage, Depp tells court
- How money propelled Shahid, wife Salina to parliament
- Bangladesh blacklists Tapentadol painkiller as narcotic substances
- COVID-19 advisory committee recommends Eid cattle market ban in four cities
- Erdogan signs decree allowing Hagia Sophia to be used as a mosque again
- China bars US-Bangla flights from Bangladesh for a week over COVID-19
- Plasma therapy works best in the early stages of infection, experts say
- ‘She was our guardian’: Awami League activists remember Sahara Khatun