Factbox: England World Cup winner Jack Charlton

* Born: May 8, 1935 in Ashington

* Died: July 10, 2020 in Northumberland

* Senior playing career: 1952-1973

* Teams: Leeds United, England

* Position: Centre back

* Teams managed: Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United, Ireland

* A tough tackling defender, he spent his entire club career at Leeds after graduating from their academy and made a record 773 appearances for them, scoring 96 goals.

* Won his first England cap against Scotland in 1965 and played 35 times for the national team, scoring six goals.

MAJOR HONOURS AS A PLAYER

* With Leeds United:

Football League First Division (1968-69)

Football League Second Division (1963-64)

FA Cup (1971-72)

League Cup (1967-68)

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967–68, 1970–71)

* With England:

World Cup (1966)

British Home Championship (1964–65, 1965–66, 1967–68, 1968–69)

* Individual:

Football Writers' Association Player of the Year (1967)

MAJOR HONOURS AS A MANAGER

* With Middlesbrough:

Football League Second Division (1973–74)

Anglo-Scottish Cup (1975–76)

* With Sheffield Wednesday:

Football League Third Division third-place promotion (1979–80)